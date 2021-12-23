Chris Kane could be able as St Johnstone prepare to host Celtic

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone could potentially have Chris Kane back for the visit of Celtic following a household-contact self-isolation period.

Saints have experienced a number of similar problems with Eetu Vertainen, Zander Clark and Shaun Rooney missing in the midweek defeat by Ross County.

Cammy MacPherson (groin) is sidelined until January, while David Wotherspoon (knee) is out for the season.

Carl Starfelt returns to the Celtic squad following a one-game ban.

Boss Ange Postecoglou will assess the rest of his group following the goalless draw against St Mirren on Wednesday night where a clutch of players were missing through injury.

Kyogo Furuhashi will be managed as he deals with a hamstring problem and David Turnbull, Jota, Albian Ajeti (all hamstring), Giorgos Giakoumakis (knee) and James Forrest (knock) are still out along with Karamoko Dembele (ankle) and Christopher Jullien (knee).