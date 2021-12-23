Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
West Ham waiting to learn if Michail Antonio can return for Southampton showdown

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 5.48pm
Michail Antonio missed the Carabao Cup defeat at Tottenham due to coronavirus (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Michail Antonio missed the Carabao Cup defeat at Tottenham due to coronavirus (Zac Goodwin/PA)

David Moyes is waiting to learn whether Michail Antonio will be available for the home game against Southampton on Boxing Day.

Antonio missed the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Tottenham after testing positive for coronavirus, but could return to contention.

Aaron Cresswell remains doubtful after damaging his ribs when colliding with a post in last month’s defeat at Manchester City, while fellow defender Vladimir Coufal serves a one-game ban for his recent dismissal at Arsenal.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has a decision to make over his goalkeeper after Fraser Forster returned to training ahead of Sunday’s trip to the London Stadium.

Willy Caballero, who only signed a short-term deal at the start of December, has deputised during the last two games.

The Saints have also been boosted by Stuart Armstrong, Che Adams and Adam Armstrong recovering from recent knocks but Alex McCarthy is still absent with a hamstring injury.

West Ham provisional squad: Areola, Dawson, Soucek, Johnson, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Randolph, Noble, Diop, Masuaku, Fredericks, Kral, Perkins, Alese, Ashby, Baptiste.

Southampton provisional squad: Caballero, Forster, Lewis, Walker-Peters, Lycano, Stephens, Perraud, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Valery, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Djenepo, Smallbone, Tella, Elyounoussi, Diallo, S.Armstrong, Long, A.Armstrong, Adams, Broja, Walcott.

