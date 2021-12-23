Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Javier Manquillo and Emil Krafth could return to boost Newcastle backline

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 6.02pm
Newcastle’s Emil Krafth, left, and Javier Manquillo, right (Scott Heppell/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe hopes to have defenders Javier Manquillo and Emil Krafth available after illness for Monday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Manquillo missed Sunday’s 4-0 defeat by Manchester City, for which Krafth was an unused substitute, but both are expected to be fully fit.

Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, who also sat out at the weekend with groin and hamstring strains, will be assessed, but full-back Jamal Lewis is likely to miss the whole festive programme, joining fellow defenders Federico Fernandez (thigh) and Paul Dummett (calf) on the sidelines.

United are set to end an enforced 16-day Covid-19 break with only the injured Paul Pogba unavailable.

Raphael Varane (hamstring) and Edinson Cavani (tendon) could feature for the first time since being injured during a Champions League group game in Atalanta on November 2.

Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are also expected to be fit after missing United’s last fixture through injury, a 1-0 win at Norwich on December 11.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Manquillo, Murphy, Ritchie, Krafth, Schar, Lascelles, Clark, Hayden, Shelvey, Willock, Hendrick, Fraser, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Gayle, Anderson, White.

Manchester United provisional squad: Henderson, Heaton, De Gea, Kovar, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Varane, Maguire, Mengi, Shaw, Telles, Matic, McTominay, Fred, Van De Beek, Mejbri, Mata, Lingard, Fernandes, Sancho, Amad, Elanga, Ronaldo, Rashford, Greenwood, Cavani, Martial.

