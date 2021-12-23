Carlos Corberan set to stick with winning Huddersfield line-up against Blackpool

An error occurred. Please try again.

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan is unlikely to make any changes for the home game against Blackpool on Boxing Day.

Corberan has no new injury or illness concerns following his side’s 3-2 win at Bristol City last week and is expected to select from an unchanged squad.

But the Terriers have been dealt one blow, with winger Rolando Aarons possibly ruled out for the rest of the season following knee surgery.

Skipper Jonathan Hogg (knee) and Pipa (groin) are closing in on their returns, but Alex Vallejo (knee) will not return until March.

Blackpool defender Richard Keogh could return to face his former club after recently testing positive for coronavirus.

Keogh missed last Saturday’s win against Peterborough but will have served his seven days of isolation and hopes to be in contention.

Defender Luke Garbutt (illness) and midfielder Kevin Stewart (ankle) are still unavailable.

Chris Maxwell (thigh), Matty Virtue (knee) and Grant Ward (Achilles) remain long-term absentees.