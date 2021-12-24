Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Danny Welbeck could return for Brighton against Brentford after three months out

By Press Association
December 24 2021, 9.02am
Brighton striker Danny Welbeck could make his comeback from injury on Boxing Day (Mike Hewitt/PA)
Brighton striker Danny Welbeck could make his comeback from injury on Boxing Day (Mike Hewitt/PA)

Danny Welbeck is poised to end a three-month injury-enforced absence when Brighton welcome Brentford to the Amex Stadium on Boxing Day.

Pascal Gross and Neal Maupay are expected to be available after missing the defeat against Wolves last week but club captain Lewis Dunk will be out until the middle of January at the earliest.

Adam Webster has returned to training after injury and could be in contention if he does not suffer a setback and, while Shane Duffy returns after serving a one-match ban, Yves Bissouma is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Wolves.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is pushing to return to the starting line-up.

Toney returned to action as a second-half substitute in the Carabao Cup quarter-final loss to Chelsea in midweek after a spell out with coronavirus.

Manager Thomas Frank expects to have much the same squad as Wednesday available with Mathias Jorgensen, Kristoffer Ajer, David Raya and Josh Dasilva still out injured.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Scherpen, Lamptey, Cucurella, Webster, Duffy, Roberts, Gross, Moder, Lallana, Trossard, Steele, Burn, Veltman, Mac Allister, March, Richards, Maupay, Welbeck, Locadia, Mwepu, Connolly, Alzate, Leonard, Turns, Ferguson.

Brentford provisional squad: Fernandez, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Janelt, Canos, Toney, Cox, Thompson, Goode, Roerslev, Stevens, Onyeka, Bidstrup, Forss, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Wissa, Bech Sorenson, Peart-Harris.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier