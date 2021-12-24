Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pep Guardiola remains wary of Leicester despite this season’s drop in form

By Press Association
December 24 2021, 9.02am
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is wary of the threat of Leicester (Richard Sellers/PA)
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is wary of the threat of Leicester (Richard Sellers/PA)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has warned that Leicester remain exceptional opponents despite their mixed form this season.

After two successive fifth-placed finishes, Brendan Rodgers’ FA Cup winners have lacked their usual spark this term, winning just six of their 16 Premier League matches.

By contrast, City have won their last eight in the competition to open up a three-point lead at the top of the table.

Premier League leaders City have won their last eight matches
Premier League leaders Manchester City have won their last eight matches (Owen Humphreys/PA)

That should make the champions firm favourites for the Boxing Day clash between the two sides but Guardiola does not necessarily see it that way.

“Leicester remain Leicester,” said Guardiola, whose side beat the Foxes 1-0 at the King Power Stadium in September.

“For me, they remain (with a) top-quality manager, absolutely, with exceptional players in all departments.

“But sometimes, in seasons, there are periods of highs and lows. Maybe we are used to seeing Leicester up there all the time.

Leicester's form this season has been mixed
Leicester’s form this season has been mixed (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Hats off to how well this club works in many senses – recruitment of players, adapting and adjusting to many situations – but sometimes there are periods that they are not consistent all the time.

“It happens but from one game to one game, when you see the quality they have, everything can happen. I give the same value to them and the same credit because, when you see quality they have, starting from the keeper and finishing with (Jamie) Vardy, they are exceptional.”

The match will be Leicester’s first league outing since thrashing Newcastle 4-0 on December 12 after fixtures against Tottenham and Everton were postponed.

Jack Grealish (left) had to sit out the action last week
Jack Grealish (left) had to sit out the action last week (Richard Sellers/PA)

They returned to action in the Carabao Cup in midweek but were beaten on penalties in their quarter-final tie by Liverpool.

City have had a rare midweek break this week but have scored 11 goals without conceding any in their last two matches against Leeds and Newcastle.

Attention will be paid to whether Jack Grealish and Phil Foden make the starting line-up after both were left on the bench at St James’ Park over an apparent disciplinary issue.

