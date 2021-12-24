Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ange Postecoglou warns rock-bottom St Johnstone will be ‘challenge’ for Celtic

By Press Association
December 24 2021, 9.22am
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou respectful of St Johnstone (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou respectful of St Johnstone (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou will not underestimate rock-bottom St Johnstone in Sunday’s cinch Premiership clash at McDiarmid Park.

The Hoops go into the Boxing Day fixture as Premier Sports Cup winners following their 2-1 final win over Hibernian last week but that first trophy triumph for the Parkhead manager was sandwiched between two struggles in the league.

Celtic were held to a surprise goalless draw against Covid-affected St Mirren in Paisley on Wednesday night and the previous week it took an added-time winner against Ross County in Dingwall to take all three points back to Glasgow.

St Johnstone, last season’s domestic cup double winners, are in freefall having lost their last seven games, six in the league since a 1-0 defeat to Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final and they sit two points adrift of second-bottom Dundee.

But Postecoglou will not be taking anything for granted.

“If anything, it has shown over the last few weeks that all the games are tight,” he told Sky Sports Scotland

“There is no games you go into thinking they are going to be less of challenge and St Johnstone will be a challenge for us.

“All teams are struggling at the moment just with getting bodies out on the park, we are no different.

“We have to make sure we continue the consistency in the performances we have shown.

“Even on Wednesday night the performance was good, we have to make sure we find a way to put the ball in the net.”

Postecoglou will have defender Carl Starfelt back from suspension although he is not confident that any of his clutch of injured players will make it for the trip to Perth, the last fixture before the winter break kicks in.

He said: “It is unlikely with the short turnaround.

“We might get one or two but at this stage I think it will be a similar sort of team that went out the last time.”

