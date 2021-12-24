Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aaron McEneff calls on Hearts to keep up the hard work as season progresses

By Press Association
December 24 2021, 9.34am
Hearts are third in the table at the midway point of the cinch Premiership season (Jane Barlow/PA)
Aaron McEneff has called on Hearts to carry their high standards into the second half of the season.

The Tynecastle side have reached the halfway point of the campaign in third place in the cinch Premiership and are generally considered to have exceeded expectations since being promoted from the Championship.

Midfielder McEneff is hopeful they can continue their encouraging form against Ross County on Boxing Day and then when the campaign resumes next month after the winter break.

He said: “It’s been a really good season so far.

“We got promoted last year and set in-house goals for ourselves and we hit them in the first third of games. In doing that, we’ve played some really good football.

“We’ve still got half the season to go and we need to work hard to maintain what we’ve done.”

Hearts were criticised at times last season for their style of play in the Championship, but McEneff believes they have been a much more expansive side this campaign.

He said: “I think you can see there are technical players in the team who want to get the ball down and pass it.

“For me, coming in last year, that was hard at times, maybe due to the pitches we were playing on. I found it difficult.

“But every pitch in the top league is a good surface and you can get the ball down. It’s suited a lot of our players.

“We’ll have to keep working hard to maintain our style and try and improve it.”

