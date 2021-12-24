Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Beware Hibs’ new-boss bounce, Ryan Edwards warns Dundee United

By Press Association
December 24 2021, 9.38am
Ryan Edwards is wary of Hibernian (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ryan Edwards has warned his Dundee United colleagues to be prepared for a tough test against a Hibernian side enjoying a new-manager bounce.

The Easter Road side travel to Tannadice on Boxing Day buoyed by a 1-0 win over Aberdeen in Shaun Maloney’s first game in charge on Wednesday.

United defender Edwards expects to face dangerous opposition as his own side bid to halt a four-game losing streak.

He said: “A new manager usually gets a good reaction. We’ve all been there and been part of it when a new manager and new voice comes in.

“Things change and you usually get a good reaction. They got that on Wednesday, so we know they will have their tails up.

“It will make Sunday’s game that bit harder with them out to try and impress their new manager, so we’ve got to make sure we’re at it.”

After a strong start to the season, United have lost six of their last eight games and are in danger of slipping into the bottom six if they lose again on Sunday.

Edwards is hoping they can get back on track against Hibs and ensure they remain in the top half going into the winter break.

He said: “I was looking at the league table after Wednesday night’s results and I can’t believe how tight it is.

“It’s frustrating for us because we think we should have had a good amount more points on the board.

“We kick ourselves a little bit from that point of view, but we can’t dwell on that too much because we’ve got a game on Sunday and if we do win that we’ll be sitting in the top six going into the new year.

“We’ll be getting bodies back from injury and illness and the transfer window will be open, so who knows what will happen there.”

