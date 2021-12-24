Joe Lewis wants Aberdeen to show Hibernian defeat was ‘just a blip’

Joe Lewis is looking for Aberdeen to right a wrong when they host Dundee on Boxing Day.

After celebrating three straight wins in the cinch Premiership for the first time this season, the Dons goalkeeper was disappointed by the 1-0 defeat to Hibernian at Easter Road on Wednesday night in what was Shaun Maloney’s first game as Hibs boss.

Lewis recalls Aberdeen’s trip to Dens Park in October, when they were beaten 2-1 to leave them on 10 games without a victory.

There will be only 500 fans at Pittodrie due to Scottish Government restrictions around Covid, but the 34-year-old former Peterborough keeper is focused on a redeeming victory.

Lewis told REDTV: “We need to make sure we give a better account of ourselves on Sunday.

“The Hibs result was exceptionally disappointing. We didn’t show anywhere near enough of what we have been showing in the last three games.

“We need to move on, we need to make sure we approach the game properly.

“We took a sore one down there the last time we played them, so we need to make sure we put that right and give a good account of ourselves.

“You have to keep it in the back of your mind, you need to play with composure as well. You have to show a reaction from the Hibs game and the last game at Dundee.

“We need to make sure we deliver a performance that is fitting of the magnitude of the game even without supporters there.

“If we turn up and we perform like we know we can, we are confident we will get three points.

“We need to make sure Wednesday was just a blip and one of those games that can happen every now and then and nothing more than that.”