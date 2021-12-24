Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Shaun Maloney delighted with attitude of Hibs players since his appointment

By Press Association
December 24 2021, 10.18am
Shaun Maloney continues his Hibs reign at Tannadice (Alan Rennie/PA)
Shaun Maloney continues his Hibs reign at Tannadice (Alan Rennie/PA)

Shaun Maloney has praised his players for their “exceptional” approach since his appointment as Hibernian manager and asked them for one final push before the winter break.

Hibs got Maloney’s reign off to a flying start with a 1-0 victory over Aberdeen on Wednesday, two days after the former Scotland international took charge in the wake of the club’s Premier Sports Cup final defeat by Celtic.

Hibs’ cup duties and earlier Covid-19 outbreak has meant a heavy schedule since the last international break and their Boxing Day clash with Dundee United at Tannadice will be their 11th match in five weeks.

Speaking of their start, Maloney told Hibs TV: “It was really, really positive, and now we have to build on that.

“I have to say the players’ schedule has been so tough. I understand other teams have it tough as well but for our group it has been really tough, for me and the previous manager.

“So for them to go one more time is a big ask but we have to try and go again for Dundee United.

“The players have been exceptional, I couldn’t have asked any more.

“I have got some really good senior players, really good, and I rely on them heavily.

“They have been really good and now we have to go again.

“It’s a super start but that’s what it is, a start. We have to keep driving. We have goals we want to reach and we have so much work to do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier