Jack Grealish and Phil Foden could start for Manchester City against Leicester

By Press Association
December 24 2021, 10.26am
Jack Grealish will hope to return for Manchester City against Leicester (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jack Grealish and Phil Foden could return for Manchester City as the Premier League champions host Leicester on Boxing Day.

The England pair were left on the bench at Newcastle last week after an apparent disciplinary issue.

Kyle Walker will hope to return after a fitness issue while Ferran Torres, currently sidelined with a broken foot, looks to have played his final game for the club as he nears a move to Barcelona.

Leicester will make late assessments on a number of players before the trip to the Etihad.

Striker Jamie Vardy played the last 20 minutes of their midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool with a tight hamstring, a game in which right-back Ricardo Pereira (shin) and centre-half Caglar Soyuncu (hamstring) were both forced off with problems.

Full-back Timothy Castagne has returned to training having missed the trip to Anfield but may still not be ready, while winger Harvey Barnes and centre-half Jonny Evans (thigh) are still absent.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Sterling, Mahrez, Palmer, McAtee, Wilson-Esbrand, Jesus.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Pereira, Vestergaard, Ndidi, Thomas, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Maddison, Daka, Iheanacho, Stolarczyk, Bertrand, Albrighton, Nelson, Mendy, Perez, Lookman, Castagne, Soyuncu, Vardy.

