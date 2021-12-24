Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel impressed by the form of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

By Press Association
December 24 2021, 1.18pm
Kepa Arrizabalaga has impressed boss Thomas Tuchel (Ian Walton/PA)
Kepa Arrizabalaga has impressed boss Thomas Tuchel (Ian Walton/PA)

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hailed the character and professionalism of back-up goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Spaniard Kepa is currently playing second fiddle to Edouard Mendy at Stamford Bridge, but his form when called upon has not gone unnoticed by Tuchel.

The 27-year-old, making only his sixth appearance of the season, produced two stunning saves to keep Brentford at bay as a youthful Chelsea side won 2-0 on Wednesday night to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Kepa Arrizabalaga
Kepa Arrizabalaga has shown impressive form when called upon by Chelsea (Shaun Botterill/PA)

Mendy is set to return when the Blues head to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Boxing Day, but Tuchel is delighted with his options in the goalkeeping department.

“I am very happy in general. Happy is maybe not the right word, but I am super impressed with Kepa,” he said.

“It is not a surprise anymore because he is in the state of mind as a person, a character and a sportsman where he just delivers for us, because he does what he does best.

“This is what he shows every day in training and this is why he gets the reward. I am absolutely sure that this is the reason why he has these kinds of performances.

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku is set to return for Chelsea at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)

“I am super happy, we need him in this kind of shape. The goalkeepers are a strong group and Kepa is a big part of it.”

Tuchel can welcome back Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi for the trip to Villa Park.

The attacking duo were two of the eight Blues players hit by Covid-19 but have now recorded negative tests and are back in training.

Defender Andreas Christensen is also in contention after a back injury.

