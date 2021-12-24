Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Penrice looking forward to Boxing Day challenge at Motherwell

By Press Association
December 24 2021, 2.16pm
Livingston’s James Penrice is ready for the Fir Park challenge (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
James Penrice believes Livingston can take encouragement from their recent win at Tannadice as they hit the road again for their Boxing Day encounter at Motherwell.

Ayo Obileye scored the only goal of the game against Dundee United from the penalty spot to give the West Lothian outfit a second successive win before their 1-1 draw against Ross County last week, which took them six points ahead of bottom side St Johnstone.

As eighth-placed Livi, unbeaten in three matches, look to finish the first half of the season with more positivity against fourth-placed Motherwell, Penrice said: “They (Motherwell) have been very good at home.

“Going to places like Tannadice and getting the points will give us confidence.

“It is about us putting our style on to the game and that will be the most important thing for us.

“We need to pick up points against teams who are around you.

“The first half of the season has been alright. I don’t think it was a great start for us.

“We have got to grips with it now and we know how we want to play and I thought the last couple of games we have been very good, but there are points in every season where you think you could have done a lot better.

“You watch everyone around you but obviously you just want to focus on yourself and putting points on the board.

“It is massive for us to go and do that. It is a big game for us on Sunday so I am looking forward to it. ”

Meanwhile, Penrice will continue to adhere strictly to the Covid protocols in place at the club although he admits it is a “bit difficult”.

The former Partick player said: “The difference now is we are testing every day which isn’t too bad.

“Different changing rooms, social distancing, you need to be doing it.

“When you go out, go to the shops, you are using sanitiser. You don’t want to bring anything back in here that could affect the team.

“You have to look after yourself and your family, but you have to think about your team-mates as well.”

