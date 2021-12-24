Marc Bola injury blow for Middlesbrough

An error occurred. Please try again.

Marc Bola is out of Middlesbrough’s festive programme, starting against Nottingham Forest, as he faces up to two months on the sidelines.

The defender is expected to be unavailable for six to eight weeks after suffering a knee injury in training.

Manager Chris Wilder otherwise has no fresh selection problems with Lee Peltier and Marcus Browne back in training after positive Covid-19 tests, although the latter continues his quest for full fitness.

However, Darnell Fisher and Sammy Ameobi remain on the sidelines.

Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper is keeping his fingers crossed over Jordi Osei-Tutu and Alex Mighten.

Arsenal loanee Osei-Tutu was forced off before half-time during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Hull with a knock and replacement Mighten followed him back down the tunnel 11 minutes after the restart, although Cooper is hopeful that neither injury is significant.

Winger Joe Lolley did not make the squad at the weekend after a training ground knock delayed his return after illness, but will hope to be back in contention, while Tobias Figueiredo, who had also been unwell, was used as a late substitute against the Tigers.

Loic Mbe Soh (thigh), Max Lowe (groin) and Rodrigo Ely (muscle) continue to work their way back to fitness.