Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous charged by SFA over Christian Ramirez challenge

By Press Association
December 24 2021, 4.16pm
Hibernian’s Ryan Porteous charged by SFA (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hibernian’s Ryan Porteous charged by SFA (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous has been charged by the Scottish Football Association following his challenge on Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez at Easter Road on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old centre-back clashed with Ramirez as they fell to the ground during the cinch Premiership encounter but referee Alan Muir took no action with Porteous subsequently scoring the only goal of the game.

However, the Scotland Under-21 player was issued with a fast-track notice of complaint on Christmas Eve.

Porteous has been charged under disciplinary rule 200, which includes serious foul play and violent conduct, and faces a tribunal hearing on December 30.

On his official Twitter account Ramirez on Thursday posted: “Seems unintentional?” with a series of emojis.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier