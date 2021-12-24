Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum Davidson calls on St Johnstone players to battle for survival or leave

By Press Association
December 24 2021, 4.26pm
Callum Davidson has urged St Johnstone to fight back to form (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum Davidson has urged St Johnstone to fight back to form (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Callum Davidson has told his St Johnstone players to roll up their sleeves or risk being shown the door.

The Perth club made history last season by winning both domestic cup competitions but the current cinch Premiership campaign has lurched from one disappointment to the next and the McDiarmid Park outfit find themselves bottom of the table.

Saints have lost their last seven games in all competitions and the 2-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Ross County at home on Wednesday night left them two points behind Tayside rivals Dundee at the halfway stage of the league season.

Ahead of the visit of Celtic on Boxing Day, boss Davidson told SaintsTV that the players need to start fighting for survival.

He said: “The league table doesn’t lie.

“We have had some bad decisions but ultimately the confidence is at rock bottom just now with the players.

“So there is only one way we can go. We can start fighting or roll into a little hole and cry about it.

“I am not that type of person. I want to keep fighting.

“I don’t like losing games. If players don’t want to do that then they won’t be here, it’s as simple as that.”

