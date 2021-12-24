Callum Davidson calls on St Johnstone players to battle for survival or leave

An error occurred. Please try again.

Callum Davidson has told his St Johnstone players to roll up their sleeves or risk being shown the door.

The Perth club made history last season by winning both domestic cup competitions but the current cinch Premiership campaign has lurched from one disappointment to the next and the McDiarmid Park outfit find themselves bottom of the table.

Saints have lost their last seven games in all competitions and the 2-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Ross County at home on Wednesday night left them two points behind Tayside rivals Dundee at the halfway stage of the league season.

Ahead of the visit of Celtic on Boxing Day, boss Davidson told SaintsTV that the players need to start fighting for survival.

He said: “The league table doesn’t lie.

“We have had some bad decisions but ultimately the confidence is at rock bottom just now with the players.

“So there is only one way we can go. We can start fighting or roll into a little hole and cry about it.

“I am not that type of person. I want to keep fighting.

“I don’t like losing games. If players don’t want to do that then they won’t be here, it’s as simple as that.”