Queen of the South and Dumbarton matches postponed following Covid outbreaks

Queen of the South and Dumbarton have had festive games postponed after Covid-19 issues left both clubs short of players.

The Doonhamers’ trip to Morton in the cinch Championship on Boxing Day and their game against Raith Rovers in Kirkcaldy on December 29 are off as is Dumbarton’s cinch League One fixture at Partick Thistle on Sunday.

A Scottish Professional Football League statement read: “The SPFL can confirm that, following requests received today from Dumbarton and Queen of the South, their forthcoming games have been postponed.

“This is due to the clubs not having sufficient players available to fulfil the fixtures due to Covid cases.

“New dates for the matches will be confirmed in due course.”