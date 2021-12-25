Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Double Olympic champion Adam Peaty targets unbeatable time

By Press Association
December 25 2021, 9.12am
Adam Peaty wants to set a time that can never be beaten (Joe Giddens/PA)
Adam Peaty wants to set a time that can never be beaten (Joe Giddens/PA)

Two-time Olympic 100m breaststroke champion Adam Peaty has set his sights on a time that can never be beaten.

Peaty and his coach Mel Marshall have developed “Project Immortal” and he believes setting tough goals is what keeps him motivated to raise his level.

Peaty failed to come close to his own world record in the Tokyo Olympics but feels interruptions from Covid had an impact on that.

Adam Peaty
Adam Peaty wants a time that will never be beaten (Adam Davy/PA)

With the long-term future set on the Olympics in Paris and Los Angeles, Peaty wants to write his name in history with a time that will stand the test of all time.

Peaty told Sky Sports News: “Doing a time that can never be beaten… the next three years is how we achieve Project Immortal.

“More than ever we have to kind of attack. I know where I need to be to get to Project Immortal.

“It’s got to be war,” he said. “You’ve got to treat them like they’re going to take something away from you because they are.
“The red mist for me is my super-strength. I can use my anger to the nth degree; I can push through barriers that no one else can push through.

“I don’t know where I get it from – it’s like a fight or flight response.”

