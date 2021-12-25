Luton’s clash with Bristol City called off due to coronavirus cases By Press Association December 25 2021, 12.34pm Luton’s game with Bristol City is off (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Luton’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Bristol City on Boxing Day has been postponed. The game at Kenilworth Road was called off following a number of positive Covid cases in the Hatters’ squad. It was the 21st EFL game on Boxing Day to be called off, while only 16 of the original 35 matches went ahead at the weekend. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Burnley-Everton latest Premier League game on Boxing Day to fall due to Covid-19 Burnley to make ‘judgement call’ on Maxwel Cornet condition before Everton clash Simon Sluga available to return for Luton as they host Bristol City Leeds and Watford call off Boxing Day fixtures due to Covid outbreaks