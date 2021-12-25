The stars celebrate – Christmas Day sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 25.

Football

Premier League stars past and present wished everyone a merry Christmas.

Merry Christmas everyone, hope you all have the best day ❤️🎅🏻 pic.twitter.com/gFwzjhjaIg — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) December 25, 2021

Merry Christmas, from my family to yours 🎄 @bellesilva ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4F728P9o9a — Thiago Silva (@tsilva3) December 25, 2021

🏠 From our families to yours… Merry Christmas to everyone in the Arsenal family who is celebrating today! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/12MW4e9M4a — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 25, 2021

The boss 👊 ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Eeyo2V8Ri9 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 25, 2021

Merry Christmas Twitter 🎅🎄 pic.twitter.com/GxwhvLlcu7 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 25, 2021

Cricket

It was a merry Christmas from Kevin Pietersen and family.

Sachin Tendulkar was reminiscing.

Different years, same feeling!Merry Christmas everyone.🎄🎅 pic.twitter.com/9OjFy003CX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 25, 2021

English cricket bade farewell to a great.

The thoughts of everyone at the ECB are with the friends and family of former England captain, head coach and chair of selectors Ray Illingworth. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 25, 2021

We are deeply saddened to learn that Ray Illingworth has passed away. Our thoughts are with Ray’s family and the wider Yorkshire family who held Ray so dear to their hearts #OneRose pic.twitter.com/nvQa2f7RMz — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) December 25, 2021

Everybody at Leicestershire County Cricket Club are deeply, deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Captain, Ray Illingworth. Our thoughts are with Illy's family and friends at this difficult time. 🦊 #runningfoxes | #CountyTogether pic.twitter.com/bzPYEd7uDm — Leicestershire CCC 🏏 (@leicsccc) December 25, 2021

Absolute LEGEND of a man you will be sorely missed by many! RIP Raymond Illingworth 🐏🏏 Cricket has lost a great. pic.twitter.com/vwuVnnqzui — Farsley Cricket Club (@Farsley_cc) December 25, 2021

Warwickshire shared a Christmas message.

Athletics

Usain Bolt and family donned matching outfits

Merry Christmas from my family to yours 🎄 pic.twitter.com/eWKaEfHslE — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) December 25, 2021

Golf

Sergio Garcia enjoyed time with Santa.

Merry Christmas everyone! Hope you enjoy a beautiful holiday with your loved ones. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/aNIZKE9Krx — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) December 25, 2021

Justin Rose wished everyone a happy Christmas.

Merry Christmas! 🎄 Enjoy it with your family and loved ones, love the 🌹’s — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) December 25, 2021

Basketball

LeBron James was looking forward to getting on the court.

Dayumm I’m excited to play tomorrow on Xmas!! It just hit me. Merry Xmas to everyone! Love y’all 👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 25, 2021

Steph Curry was celebrating the holidays.

12 days of holiday cheer for the Oakland community 🙌🏽 This year, we rolled out our 9th Annual #ChristmasWithTheCurrys by celebrating kids, families and community heroes. SO proud of @ayeshacurry and @eatlearnplay… and major love to our partners for all their support!! 🎁🎄 pic.twitter.com/DE9pfHuJ3V — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) December 25, 2021

Hockey

Great Britain Hockey got in on the festive cheer too.