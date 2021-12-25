Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Thomas Frank knows how important Ivan Toney is for Brentford

By Press Association
December 25 2021, 10.32pm
Ivan Toney is set to return for Brentford at Brighton (Mike Egerton/PA)
Thomas Frank admits Ivan Toney is crucial to his Brentford game plan and the striker is likely to start at Brighton on Boxing Day.

The 25-year-old returned to action as a second-half substitute in the midweek Carabao Cup loss to Chelsea after a spell out with coronavirus.

Bees manager Frank has not confirmed Toney, who has scored five goals this term, will definitely start at the Amex Stadium but he is certainly keen to get him back in action as quickly as possible.

“He is fine,” Frank said. “He should be in a better place for Boxing Day. I will not name the team before Boxing Day but we will see.

“There is a good chance he will start and it is no secret that I would prefer to start him if he is fit and ready, and also to play him as many minutes as possible, so I can go with the right intensity that I want. I hope that will be the plan.”

Meanwhile, Frank has continued to trumpet the England prospects of left-back Rico Henry.

The Dane has tipped the 24-year-old former Walsall defender, who was named in the PFA Championship team of the year last season, as a future international and feels he is constantly improving.

Frank said: “I think Rico is a very interesting left-back and for England I would understand if they look at him and were very aware of him.

“He needs to keep the consistency of those (good) performances. If he does that then I think at one stage he will get his England chance because, with left-backs, it is difficult to get top ones in that position.

“He needs to develop but he is lightning quick, his one-on-one defensive side of the game is crazily good and he has added goals to his CV as well. He is a very interesting prospect.”

