Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On this day in 2006: Shane Warne becomes first bowler to take 700 Test wickets

By Press Association
December 26 2021, 6.00am
Shane Warne claimed his 700th wicket against England in 2006 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Shane Warne claimed his 700th wicket against England in 2006 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Shane Warne became the first bowler in Test history to take 700 wickets when he reached the landmark on Boxing Day in 2006 and the leg-spinner admitted afterwards: “Whoever writes my scripts is doing an unbelievable job.”

Warne went into the fourth Test of the 2006/07 Ashes at his beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground on 699 wickets, while he revealed in the build-up that he would be retiring from international cricket at the end of the series.

The Victorian fittingly reached yet another milestone in front of a Boxing Day crowd of 89,155 with a sharply turning leg-break which spun into the stumps of England opener Andrew Strauss.

Shane Warne took his 37th and last five-wicket Test haul at the MCG (Gareth Copley/PA)
Shane Warne took his 37th and last five-wicket Test haul at the MCG (Gareth Copley/PA)

Warne went on to snare another four batsmen that day, claiming what would be the 37th and last five-wicket haul of an astonishing Test career, as the tourists collapsed to 159 all out, with Australia batting before the close.

“As it turned out, whoever writes my scripts is doing an unbelievable job,” said Warne. “I’ve just been sitting there since we started batting just shaking my head – I can’t believe it happened to be honest. It was a pretty amazing day.

“How it’s all panned out to retire and then have two games left and come to Melbourne on 699 wickets with the Ashes already in the bag, is amazing.

“There are some special things that happen in your life and there are some special days in your life and that’s definitely one of them.

Warne helped Australia claim a 5-0 win over England (Gareth Copley/PA)
Warne helped Australia claim a 5-0 win over England (Gareth Copley/PA)

“The birth of your children, getting married, playing in your first Test are all pretty special but that one here, from an individual point of view, has got to be one of the best days I’ve ever had.”

Warne would go on to finish with 708 wickets in 145 Tests as Australia sealed a famous 5-0 whitewash over England.

The leg-spinner’s tally was overhauled 12 months later by rival and Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralitharan, who finished his incredible career with 800 wickets in 133 Tests.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier