Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dundee have request for Aberdeen match to be postponed rejected

By Press Association
December 26 2021, 1.10pm Updated: December 26 2021, 2.30pm
Dundee had a postpone request turned down (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dundee had a postpone request turned down (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Dundee had a late request to postpone their cinch Premiership trip to Aberdeen rejected after losing six players on Boxing Day morning.

A positive test to James McPake’s injury-hit squad left the Dundee manager with 11 outfield players.

Dundee named four players on the bench at Pittodrie – goalkeepers Harry Sharp and Ian Lawlor, 17-year-old Callum Lamb and 40-year-old assistant manager Dave Mackay.

A club statement read: “We can confirm that our scheduled testing for Covid-19 this morning returned a positive case. As a result, five further players have been identified as close contacts.

“With these players missing and our current injury situation, we took the decision to request a postponement of today’s fixture against Aberdeen.

“The postponement request has been rejected by the SPFL and we travel with a squad of 14 players which includes three goalkeepers.

“A further member of the first-team coaching staff is also isolating.”

Celtic had severe selection issues as they beat St Johnstone 3-1 in front of a reduced-capacity crowd in Perth as new restrictions limiting attendances to 500 kicked in.

Celtic did not immediately give a reason for a number of new absences as the likes of Scott Bain, Callum McGregor, Anthony Ralston and Greg Taylor dropped out of their squad to leave Ange Postecoglou without more than a full team of players.

Saints manager Callum Davidson reported losing another player to Covid issues before the game as he welcomed back Chris Kane, one of four players who was missing for the same reason in midweek.

Championship games between Inverness and Partick Thistle plus Morton and Queen of the South, as well as the League One encounter between Queen’s Park and Dumbarton had earlier been postponed because of outbreaks.

St Mirren had previously failed with a postponement request for their Boxing Day trip to Ibrox before reluctantly playing against Celtic on Wednesday with a weakened team, although they gained an unlikely point.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]