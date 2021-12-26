Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Late Scott Twine winner boosts MK Dons as Lincoln are beaten

By Press Association
December 26 2021, 5.02pm
Milton Keynes Dons’ Scott Twine scored twice (David Davies/PA)
Milton Keynes Dons’ Scott Twine scored twice (David Davies/PA)

Play-off chasing MK Dons came from behind to seal a dramatic 3-2 win at Lincoln thanks to Scott Twine’s last-minute goal.

The visitors trailed 2-0 at half-time after conceding twice inside the opening eight minutes, but a Twine brace and Matt O’Riley strike in the second half completed an unlikely win.

Warren O’Hora turned Hakeeb Adelakun’s cross into his own net after four minutes as Lincoln got off to a dream start.

It got even worse for MK when Daniel Harvie gave a penalty away after he picked the ball up expecting a foul that never came, with Chris Maguire taking full advantage (eight).

Mohamed Eisa and Twine tested Josh Griffiths with shots as the Dons pushed before half-time, and Twine pulled a goal back with a cool finish after Eisa picked him out (59).

Eisa should have levelled when he blazed over from six yards out three minutes later but O’Riley smashed home a brilliant equaliser from the edge of the box with 15 minutes left.

And Twine gave the visitors all three points after his acrobatic effort went in with the aid of a deflection in the 90th minute.

