Panutche Camara and Jordon Garrick seal Plymouth win at Cheltenham

By Press Association
December 26 2021, 5.08pm
Jordon Garrick scored Plymouth’s second (Bradley Collyern/PA)
Jordon Garrick scored Plymouth’s second (Bradley Collyern/PA)

A goal in each half for Panutche Camara and Jordon Garrick ensured Plymouth maintained their Sky Bet League One promotion push with a 2-0 win at Cheltenham.

Camara opened the scoring three minutes before half-time, finishing off a fine flowing move also involving Joe Edwards after Dan Scarr nodded clear a Cheltenham corner.

Chris Hussey had already been called upon to clear off the line after Edwards reached a deep cross from Macaulay Gillesphey in the 16th minute and Danny Mayor curled an effort just wide from 25 yards.

Cheltenham rarely threatened but Scarr blocked well to deny Alfie May after Jordan Houghton was dispossessed by Callum Wright trying to play out from the back.

Matty Blair forced Michael Cooper into a save in the 64th minute after Charlie Raglan’s pass as Cheltenham looked for a leveller in front of their highest crowd since November 2019.

But Garrick made sure of the points, beating Owen Evans after substitute Niall Ennis found Camara and he provided the assist in the 75th minute.

Cheltenham are now without a win in five, while Argyle’s 1,512-strong travelling support cheered their second win in a row as they moved up to fourth.

