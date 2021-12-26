Mansfield come from behind to win thriller against Hartlepool

An error occurred. Please try again.

Depleted Mansfield made it 10 wins in 11 games as they fought back from 2-0 down to beat visiting Hartlepool 3-2 with three goals in 11 second-half minutes.

Luke Molyneux and Micky Featherstone had Pools in control but Mansfield rallied in superb fashion through John-Joe O’Toole, Jordan Bowery and George Maris.

The Stags somehow found themselves behind at the break, despite dominating with Bowery having a 23rd-minute header cleared off the line by Gary Liddle.

But with Pools’ first chance on 25 minutes, Matty Daly got to the left by-line and pulled back a low ball for Molyneux to sweep home from 12 yards.

Rhys Oates almost levelled on 42 minutes against his former side but lifted his finish over the goalkeeper and just wide.

Instead United went 2-0 up on 51 minutes when Nathan Bishop dropped a cross and a scramble saw the ball poked out to Featherstone, who blazed home a finish through everyone from 20 yards.

But four minutes later O’Toole headed home a quick reply from a Maris corner.

And on 62 minutes Stags were level as Bowery headed home a far post cross from Elliott Hewitt.

Maris then turned the game on its head as his left wing cross from a half-cleared corner sailed straight into the net on 66 minutes.

Two minutes into added time, Gavan Holohan thought he had stolen a point as he touched home a long free-kick only to be denied by a raised offside flag.