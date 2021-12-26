Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mansfield come from behind to win thriller against Hartlepool

By Press Association
December 26 2021, 5.10pm
Mansfield hosted Hartlepool in foggy conditions (Lelia Coker/PA)
Depleted Mansfield made it 10 wins in 11 games as they fought back from 2-0 down to beat visiting Hartlepool 3-2 with three goals in 11 second-half minutes.

Luke Molyneux and Micky Featherstone had Pools in control but Mansfield rallied in superb fashion through John-Joe O’Toole, Jordan Bowery and George Maris.

The Stags somehow found themselves behind at the break, despite dominating with Bowery having a 23rd-minute header cleared off the line by Gary Liddle.

But with Pools’ first chance on 25 minutes, Matty Daly got to the left by-line and pulled back a low ball for Molyneux to sweep home from 12 yards.

Rhys Oates almost levelled on 42 minutes against his former side but lifted his finish over the goalkeeper and just wide.

Instead United went 2-0 up on 51 minutes when Nathan Bishop dropped a cross and a scramble saw the ball poked out to Featherstone, who blazed home a finish through everyone from 20 yards.

But four minutes later O’Toole headed home a quick reply from a Maris corner.

And on 62 minutes Stags were level as Bowery headed home a far post cross from Elliott Hewitt.

Maris then turned the game on its head as his left wing cross from a half-cleared corner sailed straight into the net on 66 minutes.

Two minutes into added time, Gavan Holohan thought he had stolen a point as he touched home a long free-kick only to be denied by a raised offside flag.

