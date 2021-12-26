Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Loft brace helps Scunthorpe climb above relegation rivals Oldham

By Press Association
December 26 2021, 5.14pm Updated: December 26 2021, 5.46pm
Ryan Loft scored twice Scunthorpe (Richard Sellers/PA)
Scunthorpe substitute Ryan Loft scored twice as his side came from behind to defeat League Two relegation rivals Oldham 3-1 and move off the foot of the table, with Latics replacing them.

Loft came on at half-time with his side trailing and went on to play a pivotal role in the Iron’s first away win of the season.

It was also Keith Hill’s first victory as manager.

Scunthorpe created the first chance in the battle of the league’s bottom two when Harry Bunn drove inches off target from 12 yards.

Oldham then struck when Harry Vaughan teed up Benny Couto, and he smashed home an angled strike into the far corner from 18 yards.

An even contest then saw Bunn force Oldham goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler into a smart save.

Just past the half-hour mark Couto fired in a low drive which forced a terrific save from Rory Watson.

Scunthorpe levelled shortly after the restart when replacement Loft volleyed home Myles Hippolyte’s looping cross from 12 yards.

Minutes later Loft drove a powerful shot against the crossbar as the visitors looked to go ahead.

Loft played in Hippolyte to make it 2-1 in the 74th minute, then three minutes later the Iron hero drilled home to wrap up the points as he met Hayden Hackney’s through-ball.

