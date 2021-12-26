Matt Robinson double fires Dagenham to victory at Dover

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Matt Robinson brace made it back-to-back wins for Dagenham as they beat Dover 2-0.

Robinson put the visitors in front just 10 minutes into the game and they quickly came close to scoring again through Junior Morias.

Mo Sagaf was then able to pick Robinson out and the midfielder got his second of the game in the 36th minute.

Dagenham continued to press and Dover goalkeeper Josh Bexon made a good save in the second half to deny Morias.

The hosts had a chance towards the end of the game from a dangerous ball curled into the box but Elliot Justham was able to save as they remain without a win this season.