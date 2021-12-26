Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aldershot pay penalty as Max Kretzschmar grabs late leveller for Woking

By Press Association
December 26 2021, 5.18pm
Max Kretzschmar scored a late leveller (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Max Kretzschmar scored a late leveller (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Two late penalties forced Aldershot and Woking to share the spoils as they drew 1-1 in the Vanarama National League.

Corie Andrews’ 85th-minute spot-kick put 10-man Aldershot ahead, but the Cardinals were also awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time and Max Kretzschmar pulled one back to force a draw.

Woking had good chance just before half-time when Tahvon Campbell came down the left and crossed in for Kretzschmar, who headed over the bar.

Alfie Saunders was shown a red card in the 55th minute, reducing Aldershot to 10 men.

The hosts had a chance to take the lead when Lewis Kinsella picked out Andrews but his shot went wide.

Aldershot were awarded a late penalty in the 85th minute after Kinsella was fouled in the box and Andrews scored from the spot.

Woking were handed a lifeline in stoppage time when Campbell was fouled and Kretzschmar slotted home to steal a point.

