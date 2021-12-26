Antoni Sarcevic opens scoring account as five-star Stockport beat Altrincham

An error occurred. Please try again.

Antoni Sarcevic claimed his maiden Stockport strike as County thrashed Altrincham 5-1 in the National League.

Will Collar netted his fourth goal in three games as County ran riot in the first half at Edgeley Park, with Paddy Madden, Scott Quigley and Ollie Crankshaw also finding the net.

County returned to winning ways in the league in style, following their 2-1 reverse at Torquay last time out.

Altrincham, meanwhile, slipped to their sixth match without a win in all competitions.

Former Bolton midfielder Sarcevic tapped home to hand the hosts an early lead before Madden doubled the advantage from close range.

Quigley blasted in from the edge of the area to cement the home side’s control, while Collar added a fourth before half-time.

Ryan Croasdale put through his own net before the break as Altrincham troubled the scorers but – at 4-1 – the game was as good as over by the interval.

Crankshaw then added a late fifth, trading passes with Sarcevic before volleying home from a tight angle.