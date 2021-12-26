Tomi Adeloye and Mark McKenzie hand Ayr victory over Raith By Press Association December 26 2021, 5.20pm Ayr beat Raith 2-0 at Somerset Park (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Tomi Adeloye scored and missed a penalty as Ayr dented Raith’s cinch Championship promotion hopes with a 2-0 victory at Somerset Park. Striker Adeloye fired the home side into a 22nd-minute lead after capitalising on a defensive error to close in on goal and fire into the bottom corner. It might have been 2-0 eight minutes before the break, but full-back Patrick Reading’s shot from a tight angle came back off the crossbar. The second goal finally arrived with 14 minutes remaining when Mark McKenzie rounded off a pacy break. However, the margin of victory could have been greater with Adeloye seeing a 79th-minute penalty saved by Jamie MacDonald. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Raheem Sterling says Man City must learn to finish teams off after Foxes scare Brighton end barren run with victory over Brentford Nicky Maynard scores first league goal for Tranmere in victory over Barrow Bukayo Saka at the double as five-star Arsenal thrash Norwich