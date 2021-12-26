Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicky Maynard scores first league goal for Tranmere in victory over Barrow

By Press Association
December 26 2021, 5.22pm
Nicky Maynard scored for Tranmere (Nick Potts/PA)
Nicky Maynard’s first Sky Bet League Two goal for Tranmere helped Rovers to a 2-0 win over Barrow and fired Micky Mellon’s side into the top three.

Maynard’s four previous goals for the Prenton Park outfit had all been scored in the Papa John’s Trophy.

So there was extra joy for the ex-Crewe, Bristol City and Mansfield striker when he eluded Barrow’s offside trap to control Jay Spearing’s free-kick and shoot home after just seven minutes.

Tranmere left it late before securing a fifth successive league win, but Kieron Morris’ 85th-minute strike wrapped up the points to leave Rovers just two behind second-placed Northampton having played a game more.

After securing their advantage through Maynard, the division’s meanest defence snuffed out the visitors’ attempts to fashion an equaliser.

Barrow, previously unbeaten in league and cup during December, were far from outclassed. They looked dangerous on the counter-attack but lacked a cutting edge in front of goal.

Josh Gordon flicked a first-half header narrowly wide, but goalkeeper Ross Doohan comfortably obtained a fourth consecutive league clean sheet.

