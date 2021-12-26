Nicky Maynard scores first league goal for Tranmere in victory over Barrow

An error occurred. Please try again.

Nicky Maynard’s first Sky Bet League Two goal for Tranmere helped Rovers to a 2-0 win over Barrow and fired Micky Mellon’s side into the top three.

Maynard’s four previous goals for the Prenton Park outfit had all been scored in the Papa John’s Trophy.

So there was extra joy for the ex-Crewe, Bristol City and Mansfield striker when he eluded Barrow’s offside trap to control Jay Spearing’s free-kick and shoot home after just seven minutes.

Tranmere left it late before securing a fifth successive league win, but Kieron Morris’ 85th-minute strike wrapped up the points to leave Rovers just two behind second-placed Northampton having played a game more.

After securing their advantage through Maynard, the division’s meanest defence snuffed out the visitors’ attempts to fashion an equaliser.

Barrow, previously unbeaten in league and cup during December, were far from outclassed. They looked dangerous on the counter-attack but lacked a cutting edge in front of goal.

Josh Gordon flicked a first-half header narrowly wide, but goalkeeper Ross Doohan comfortably obtained a fourth consecutive league clean sheet.