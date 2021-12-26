Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath move clear at Championship summit with comfortable win at Dunfermline

By Press Association
December 26 2021, 5.34pm
Arbroath were comfortable winners at East End Park (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Michael McKenna’s long-range strike and Anton Dowds’ late effort sent in-form Arbroath clear at the cinch Championship summit with a 3-0 win at Dunfermline.

The 30-year-old midfielder’s 12th goal of the season contributed to a solid win on the road to push Arbroath three points clear of Inverness in second.

Dowds then sealed the victory with Arbroath’s third late on, after Rhys Breen had put through his own net in the opening exchanges.

Arbroath extended their unbeaten league run to 10 matches in comfortable fashion and were ahead just six minutes in when Breen netted an own goal.

The 21-year-old defender wound up the unlucky party from an early attack from the visitors, who were then able to take control of the contest.

McKenna doubled Arbroath’s lead on the stroke of half-time, rifling into the top corner from outside the area with a smart strike.

Dowds laid on the effort then netted himself at the last to ensure Arbroath extended an unbeaten league run dating back to October 23.

Boss Dick Campbell’s side now boast six wins and four draws since their 2-1 league defeat at Raith Rovers.

The struggling Pars were left to slip to a third loss in their last four matches.

