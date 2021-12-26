Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nigel Clough pleased depleted Mansfield played their match after comeback win

By Press Association
December 26 2021, 6.12pm
Nigel Clough’s side battled from behind to win 3-2 (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Nigel Clough’s side battled from behind to win 3-2 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough was delighted his gamble of making sure the game went ahead, despite a depleted side, paid off as the Stags came from 2-0 down to beat Hartlepool 3-2 in thick Nottinghamshire fog.

Already shorn of four key players, Clough lost another four with positive Covid tests.

But, from 2-0 down, three goals in 11 second-half minutes saw them home for a 10th win in 11 games.

“It was a bit of a gamble getting the game on today after losing players, but we thought we had enough with the starting XI to get a result and we needed a game after two weeks without one,” he said.

“We lost three players at lunchtime and I think if we’d told one or two half truths we’d have got the game off. But we wanted to put a game on for the spectators – it’s Boxing Day.

“I thought right from the first five minutes it was a brilliant game and I am not quite sure how we got to be 1-0 down, giving away two sloppy goals.

“To come back from 2-0 down gives everyone a lot of confidence.”

On a late offside decision that denied Hartlepool a point, he added: “We maybe got a little fortunate in the last minute. I have not seen it back – the flag went up quite late. But we were not getting those breaks a couple of months back.”

Luke Molyneux tucked away a low Matty Daly cross to give Hartlepool a 25th-minute lead against the run of play and Nicky Featherstone smashed in a second from outside the box on 51 minutes after Stags keeper Nathan Bishop spilled a cross to spark a scramble.

But John-Joe O’Toole began the fightback on 55 minutes, heading in a George Maris corner, before Jordan Bowery headed home an Elliott Hewitt cross on 62 minutes.

Four minutes later a Maris cross sailed through everyone into the net to put Stags ahead but they survived a last gasp scare as Gavan Holohan poked home a long cross but was ruled offside.

Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee said: “From my angle I don’t see how it was offside. He made a run and came across one of their defenders and knocked it in.

“The linesman believed he was in an offside position before the kick was taken.

“I need to watch it again. If he has got it right then well played, but from my angle it looks a clear goal.

“But we shouldn’t be looking for a last-minute equaliser when we were 2-0 up. We should see the game out or at least keep doing the right things.”

“We know they’re a good team. But when you are 2-0 up I would expect us to win. We stopped doing what we’d been doing, sat off, and stopped pressing them.

“We dealt with crosses really well first half but second half we looked like a different team and it cost us.”

