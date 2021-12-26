Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Keith Hill says Oldham looked scared of Scunthorpe comeback hero Ryan Loft

By Press Association
December 26 2021, 6.12pm
Scunthorpe manager Keith Hill claimed his first victory as Iron boss (Richard Sellers/PA)
Delighted Scunthorpe boss Keith Hill saluted “superb” Ryan Loft after the substitute’s brace helped his side climb off the bottom of League Two with a 3-1 comeback win over relegation rivals Oldham.

Hill believes the Latics defence were scared of the 24-year-old, who came on after the interval with the Iron behind and went on to score twice and provide an assist in what was the club’s first away win of the season.

“Ryan’s been superb,” said Hill, whose maiden win as Scunthorpe manager saw them climb up to 22nd, above Stevenage and Oldham, who are now bottom.

“He’s done ever so well since I arrived here. He has been starting, but when you’re always looking for strike partnerships sometimes you have to change things around a bit.

“We certainly got that penetration I was after when he came on after half-time.

“It looked as though Oldham were quite scared of him if I’m honest.

“We know what he’s got in his locker – he just needs to bring it out more, and he knows that.

“He’s a very, very good player who just needs to perform with a bit more consistency.”

Hill added: “It was a great victory for the club. The players certainly deserved it.

“We were toothless in the first half, but we did know which way we could get in against Oldham.

“They are a good footballing side on the eye, with a number of players who can attack, so we had to make we were good and efficient on the ball.

“We were exactly that in the second half – we stepped it up and took advantage where we should have done in the first half.”

Oldham held the advantage at the break thanks to Benny Couto’s 12th-minute strike.

He smashed home an angled drive into the top corner from 18 yards.

It was 1-1 shortly after the restart when Loft volleyed home smartly.

Two goals in three minutes then swung the game firmly Scunthorpe’s way as Myles Hippolyte struck, before Loft drilled home clinically to make it 3-1.

It is now just one win in 10 for troubled Oldham and interim boss Selim Benachour offered no excuses.

“We are in a complicated situation, we know that,” he said.

“We started the game very well and got our goal, and we were on top in the first 20 minutes.

“We dropped off after our goal, though, and there were doubts there.

“In the second half we just lost control of the game.

“Scunthorpe were better than us in the second half, physically, mentally, and they won the challenges and the second balls.

“We just need to bounce back quickly.

“I don’t know what’s happened, but I know I have to find the solution quickly.

“I will take responsibility for this defeat of course, but the players need to show me a reaction in the next game.

“We have to think quicker and forget this game now.”

