Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Robbie Neilson rued lack of fans as Hearts faced nervy finish after flying start

By Press Association
December 26 2021, 6.28pm
Robbie Neilson’s Hearts side were narrow victors over Ross County (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Robbie Neilson’s Hearts side were narrow victors over Ross County (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson admits the lack of supporters played its part as his team faced a nervy ending to their 2-1 Boxing Day victory over Ross County.

The hosts came flying out of the blocks at an empty Tynecastle – where Hearts opted not to open the doors to a reduced 500 crowd for logistical reasons – and opened the scoring in the fourth minute through Michael Smith.

Neilson’s side continued to create a series of good chances and John Souttar even struck the frame of the goal either side of Ben Woodburn hitting the second with a deflected drive in the 42nd minute.

However, County improved after the break and were aided by a slackness creeping into Hearts’ play.

And Hearts had to endure an uncomfortable ending when Jordan White scored in the 72nd minute.

Neilson said: “I thought in the first half we played really well and should have been up by more but when it’s 2-0, I know it’s a cliche, the next goal is always the most important.

“We didn’t get it, Ross County did and it became a bit edgy at the end.

“It was about getting the three points and we knew that would be difficult with no fans here.

“It was a case of trying to bring that energy.

“I’m sure fans sitting in the house, watching it on their laptops or the TV, that second half will have been a bit of a drag.

“Whereas when they are here, there’s intensity, there’s enjoyment.”

Neilson, meanwhile, played down a heated exchange between team-mates Souttar and Taylor Moore during a nervy ending to the game.

He added: “I don’t mind that, to be honest with you. It shows that it means something.

“We’re two or three minutes into injury time, there’s a set-play, somebody doesn’t pick up.

“Once you come into the dressing room it’s done and dusted, we move on.”

County manager Malky Mackay, meanwhile, admits he thought his team’s second-half performance merited them taking a point.

He said: “It was a tale of two halves.

“I don’t think we can allow a team as good as Hearts to start like that and us not to start the way we normally would.

“In the second half we ended up with 14 chances to three, and how we never scored at the end I’ll never know.

“So we could have got a point, should have got a point. That said, Hearts could have been out of sight at half-time.

“We’ve got to make sure we start against top teams way better than we did.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier