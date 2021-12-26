High-flying Bromley held by struggling Southend

Matthew Dennis’ equaliser ensured National League strugglers Southend emerged with a point from a 1-1 draw at promotion-chasing Bromley.

The home side, who played the final 16 minutes with 10 men after Liam Trotter limped off with all three substitutions having already been made, led through Michael Cheek but succumbed within two minutes in a tight encounter.

Bromley went close with just five minutes gone when defender Omar Sowunmi saw his header cleared off the line by Will Atkinson, but Sowunmi had to head away Zak Brunt’s audacious effort at the other end.

Sowunmi headed wide from a 28th-minute corner and it took another goal-line block by Southend full-back Nathan Ralph to deny Jude Arthurs the opening goal in first-half stoppage-time.

The visitors passed up a glorious opportunity to take the lead four minutes after the restart when Jason Demetriou fired high over after Sam Dalby had rounded goalkeeper Mark Cousins.

The home side finally went ahead through Cheek with 64 minutes gone but they were pegged back by Dennis two minutes later, although the visitors were unable to make the most of their numerical advantage as time ran down.