Pat Cummins toasts strong start for Australia – Boxing Day sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 26.

Cricket

Australia captain Pat Cummins toasted another glorious day for the hosts in Melbourne, as the third Ashes Test got under way.

Great Day 1. Congrats to @sboland24 cap #463 and a first Test wicket to go with it! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/NtqY33bteL — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) December 26, 2021

David Warner is sharp between the wickets but is clearly not the quickest in his own family!

Michael Vaughan suffered an umbrella mishap.

I knew it was going to be a bad day for England after this start !!! @FoxCricket #Ashes pic.twitter.com/y9AqCffTmQ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 26, 2021

Scott Boland made his Australia debut.

You beauty @sboland24!!!!! 1st of many!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) December 26, 2021

Joe Root is quickly finding out what every net session looks like facing @sboland24 … inner thigh pad, box, thigh pad all get a thorough workout 🤕 — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) December 26, 2021

Football

Leaders Manchester City enjoyed the Boxing Day festivities.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! 💙 pic.twitter.com/i0FHKeVy28 — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) December 26, 2021

Lucas Moura reflected on his stellar contribution to Spurs’ victory over Crystal Palace.

Harry Kane equalled the Premier League record for Boxing Day goals with the ninth of his career.

Three points to go with your turkey leftovers 😁 pic.twitter.com/Ff2XCn6ZuV — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 26, 2021

Arsenal also marked Boxing Day with a win.

A lovely Boxing Day to you Gunners 🎁💫 pic.twitter.com/t7WciY01KS — Gabriel Martinelli (@gabimartinelli) December 26, 2021

Liverpool turned the clock back.

⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽ A five-star performance from the Reds #OnThisDay in 2017 ⭐ pic.twitter.com/oMO3OJn4wS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 26, 2021

Boxing

Boxers love Boxing Day.

Happy Boxing Day pic.twitter.com/jR2cLcwunl — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) December 26, 2021

Athletics

Adam Gemili shared a lovely example of Christmas kindness.