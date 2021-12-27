Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: LaLiga beckoning Antonio Rudiger away from Stamford Bridge

By Press Association
December 27 2021, 6.16am
Could Germany defender Antonio Rudiger swap London for the Spanish capital? (Mike Egerton/PA)
Could Germany defender Antonio Rudiger swap London for the Spanish capital? (Mike Egerton/PA)

What the papers say

Could Germany defender Antonio Rudiger swap London for the Spanish capital? The Telegraph reports Real Madrid expect the 28-year-old to join from Chelsea, where he has just six months left on his contract, at the end of the season.

The Mail, which cites AS, says the Spanish club are also increasingly certain they will be able to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris St Germain. But the 23-year-old France striker will reportedly wait until after his side plays Real in the Champions League last 16 in March to confirm his decision.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz celebrates scoring
Florian Wirtz has scored eight goals in the current Bundesliga campaign (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick wants to bring Florian Wirtz to Old Trafford, according to the Sun. The paper says the 18-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and Germany player is a highly-rated attacking midfielder, with eight goals and 11 assists in 21 games this season, who could learn from Bruno Fernandes.

It appears a permanent move to Crystal Palace is not in the offing for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. The England international has netted six goals and recorded three assists so far during his season-long loan at Selhurst Park. Metro says the Eagles are keen to retain the 21-year-old but Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has indicated Gallagher will return to Stamford Bridge because the club “love” him.

It seems like everyone wants a piece of defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara. Chelsea and Manchester United are understood to be monitoring the Marseille player, and now the Sun reports Newcastle have set up talks with the 22-year-old’s agent to buy him in January.

West Ham are reportedly looking to the Championship as they try to sort their injury woes. The Telegraph says the Londoners want to sign Lloyd Kelly, 23, from Bournemouth but notes the Cherries may not wish to let him go.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Gareth Bale: Marca reports the Wales international, 32, is one of the main candidates to leave Real Madrid in January ahead of his contract ending in the summer.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles: Arsenal have been offered a six-month loan deal by Roma for the 24-year-old, according to the Mail.

