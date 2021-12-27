Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ralph Hasenhuttl expecting tough test when Southampton face in-form Tottenham

By Press Association
December 27 2021, 1.20pm
Ralph Hasenhuttl saw his side win against West Ham on Boxing Day (Adam Davy/PA)
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is preparing to face “one of the best teams in the league” in Antonio Conte’s reinvigorated Tottenham.

Spurs head to St Mary’s on Tuesday on the back of a fourth win in five matches, a stirring 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Goals from Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min fired Conte’s side up to fifth in the Premier League table.

Hasenhuttl said: “It is not so surprising when you speak about Son, Kane, and Moura. They’re three of the best in the Premier League.

“He has also stabilised the squad defensively. I know that they are now working a lot harder and have made a big step forward tactically.

“They’re one of the best teams in the league. But we’re not scared. We’ve shown that we can take points against top teams and that’s the plan for Tuesday.

“We’ve had some god games against them. But you have to have a fantastic game against them. They do not need a lot of chances. They’re now in a much better shape, physically and tactically.

“This will make it tough. First, we have to look at who is ready and who is able to play and then we’ll decide what we do.”

Hasenhuttl is expected to hand starts to Che Adams, Stuart Armstrong and Adam Armstrong, who were all on the bench for the 3-2 Boxing Day win at West Ham.

Nathan Tella should also return to the squad after a recent positive Covid-19 test, but defenders Lyanco and Jack Stephens are still out due to the virus.

“We will have to look at who is fit because we don’t have a lot of time,” Hasenhuttl added.

“We invested a lot against West Ham and I must have a real look at how many changes I can make. I think every team will be thinking about substitutions.”

