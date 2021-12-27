Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Crystal Palace waiting on departure dates for AFCON-bound players

By Press Association
December 27 2021, 1.30pm
Wilfried Zaha will join up with the Ivory Coast squad (Adam Davy/PA)
Wilfried Zaha will join up with the Ivory Coast squad (Adam Davy/PA)

Crystal Palace are waiting for clarification on when Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew and Cheikhou Kouyate will leave for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ivory Coast winger Zaha, Ghana’s Ayew and Senegal international Kouyate have been called up for next month’s tournament in Cameroon, ruling them out of a crucial period in Palace’s season.

Assistant boss Osian Roberts says the three players may depart at different times, but that is being negotiated with their national teams.

Roberts said: “The three will go to AFCON. It’s a major tournament so we respect that and they’re very proud to play.

“We are not sure when everybody is going to leave, there’s an ongoing discussion between the players and the federations and managers.

“We are still seeking clarification on when they will go. Some may go earlier than others.”

Zaha may be one of the players to leave early given he is suspended for Palace’s game with Norwich on Tuesday following his foolish red card in the 3-0 defeat at Spurs on Boxing Day.

Palace, who tried to get the match called off due to an outbreak of Covid-19 which saw boss Patrick Vieira absent from the game, had conceded two goals in two minutes shortly before Zaha picked up a petulant second yellow card.

Although they had several cases of coronavirus which disrupted their preparations for the London derby, they only made one change to their starting XI.

And Roberts says attention is already on Tuesday’s visit of Norwich.

“It’s already been said in the dressing room, we have 48 hours to recover,” he said. “At home, we’ve had some really good performances. We love playing in front of our home fans and we’ll need them on Tuesday.

“We know it’s a big game for both teams and we have to be ready. Once the final whistle went, into the dressing room and we’re immediately into recovery strategy.

“We’ll get right, be in tomorrow, of course, to get planning and preparation for the match so we’re nice and clear to the game which we see as a really big game.

“We know it’ll be a different game on Tuesday, a different style of play and we’ll have to be ready. We’ll respect the opponents as we always do. Playing at home will be about how we recover.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier