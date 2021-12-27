Giovanni van Bronckhorst eager to keep Rangers squad size healthy in January

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will prepare for all eventualities in the transfer window but insisted he did not want to end January with a smaller squad.

The likes of Joe Aribo and Nathan Patterson have been linked with English Premier League clubs, while Connor Goldson is free to talk to other teams and Alfredo Morelos is entering the final 18 months of his contract having never hidden his intention to move on.

Rangers also have several fringe players who have rarely featured this season including Brandon Barker, Jermain Defoe and Jack Simpson.

Previous manager Steven Gerrard stressed he had not been given money to spend in recent transfer windows, so any incomings could depend on players leaving.

And van Bronckhorst is keen to keep his numbers up whatever transpires.

“I don’t expect anything, we just have to be prepared,” the Dutchman said. “That’s the most important thing as a coach, that you are prepared for anything that can happen.

“Maybe nothing happens, maybe a lot happens, I don’t know, we will see in the end where we are as a club.

“But as a coach you don’t want to end the window and have a smaller squad than you started. So we have to be prepared to decide what to do whatever comes our way.”

Rangers maintained a six-point lead in the cinch Premiership going into the extended winter break by beating St Mirren 2-0 at Ibrox on Boxing Day.

The result made it eight wins and one draw, in a Europa League dead rubber in Lyon, since the former Rangers, Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder replaced Gerrard.

Rangers have only conceded two goals during that time to leave the Ibrox boss more than pleased with his start.

“I’m very happy with the results since the day of my arrival,” the 46-year-old said. “It’s been difficult for myself to come into a season which is well under way.

“For players it is never easy when there is a switch of manager during the season, but I think we all did well. The players reacted well in getting the info we gave them and feedback on how to play.

“Of course results are very important and especially we have been very good in our defensive work.

“We know with the depth in squad and the quality of players we will create chances every game.

“I am pleased with the work ethic, especially with our defensive work.

“Starting again on January 5, we have two weeks to prepare for Aberdeen and the games after so we have more time to become better as a team.”