Sunderland improve promotion prospects with commanding win at Doncaster

Sunderland moved into the automatic promotion places in Sky Bet League One with a 3-0 thumping of managerless Doncaster at the newly-named Eco-Power Stadium.

A Ross Stewart penalty, an Elliot Embleton strike and a Ben Blythe own goal had Sunderland in full control of a game they dominated against struggling Rovers.

Branden Horton clumsily tripped Leon Dajaku in the box with Stewart firing the visitors ahead from the spot in the seventh minute.

Alex Pritchard drew a fine save from Doncaster goalkeeper Louis Jones with a low drive, before Dan Neil fired into the side-netting after a powerful run.

Embleton doubled the advantage four minutes before half-time when he was given time to bring down Pritchard’s centre and drill beyond Jones.

The visitors saw their lead extended further in the 51st minute when Blythe turned into his own net as he attempted to block Pritchard’s flicked effort.

Embleton smashed a shot off the outside of the post while it took a last-gasp block from Tommy Rowe to keep out a Neil effort.

Denver Hume looked to have added a fourth for Lee Johnson’s team when he slotted in from close range – but the substitute was flagged offside.