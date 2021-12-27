Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jim Goodwin focusing on incomings for St Mirren in January

By Press Association
December 27 2021, 3.00pm
Jim Goodwin is looking to add to his squad (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jim Goodwin is looking to add to his squad (Steve Welsh/PA)

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin hopes to add to his squad in January and is not looking to move anyone on.

The Buddies finished their 2021 schedule in difficult circumstances with a number of players in self-isolation or just coming out of a 10-day quarantine ahead of their 2-0 defeat by Rangers on Boxing Day.

Goodwin’s side have drawn half of their 20 cinch Premiership games and he is looking to add a spark to his team.

“We’ve got targets obviously,” he told St Mirren TV. “There’s not a huge amount of money in the budget.

“I believe we built a strong squad in the summer and we will try and add to it.

“We need a bit of pace in the team and that’s something we will try and do

“There’s obviously going to be one or two players who are not happy with the lack of game time as well so there might be one or two go the other way as well.

“But I don’t want to lose anybody. I would love to be able to strengthen and that’s what we will try and do over the coming weeks.

“We will hopefully come out of this break stronger than the way we finished (2021). It has been extremely challenging for everybody.”

