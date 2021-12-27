Leicester waiting on Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi ahead of Liverpool clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Injury-hit Leicester will check on Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League visit of Liverpool after neither were risked at Manchester City on Boxing Day due to hamstring issues.

Ryan Bertrand (knee) became the latest addition to a lengthy Foxes absence list when he was injured in the warm-up at the Etihad Stadium, joining other recent casualties Ricardo Pereira (leg), Patson Daka and Caglar Soyuncu (both hamstring).

The game comes too soon for Harvey Barnes, while Jonny Evans, Danny Ward, James Justin and Wesley Fofana also remain on the sidelines.

Defender Virgil van Dijk and midfield trio Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones are in contention for Liverpool after returning to training.

Van Dijk, Fabinho and Jones were back among the ranks on Christmas Eve and Thiago returned on Boxing Day, with the quartet having to isolate after positive Covid-19 tests.

Andy Robertson remains suspended while Divock Origi is once again likely to miss out because of a knee injury.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Jakupovic, Stolarczyk, Albrighton, Amartey, Vestergaard, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Choudhury, Maddison, Ndidi, Castagne, Perez, Iheanacho, Lookman, Vardy, Soumare, Nelson, McAteer, Daley-Campbell.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Jota, Kelleher, Pitaluga, Williams, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Minamino, Mane.