Dominic Solanke scores winner against QPR to put Cherries on top

By Press Association
December 27 2021, 7.40pm
Dominic Solanke, left, scored for Bournemouth (John Walton/PA)
Dominic Solanke’s 18th goal of the season gave Bournemouth a 1-0 victory at QPR and put them top of the Sky Bet Championship.

It was the Cherries’ first win in six matches and took them above promotion rivals Fulham while Rangers ended the match with 10 men after Andre Dozzell was sent off in the final moments.

Solanke struck four minutes before half-time after Sam Field was adjudged to have fouled Jefferson Lerma – a decision by referee Keith Stroud which incensed the home fans.

The resulting free-kick was swung in from the left by Junior Stanislas and Solanke flicked a header beyond Seny Dieng and into the far corner of the net.

Solanke should have opened the scoring on the half-hour mark but was guilty of a glaring miss.

A neat build-up culminated in Philip Billing crossing from the left for the striker, who contrived to head over from five yards out.

QPR had plenty of early possession but Dieng was the busier keeper in the first half.

Stanislas, starting for Bournemouth for the first time since August, twice tested Dieng, who kept out his low shot and pushed over his free-kick as the visitors threatened before eventually taking the lead when Solanke atoned for his earlier error.

Jaidon Anthony was guilty of an even more astonishing miss shortly after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Jack Stacey’s low cross from the right evaded Solanke and dropped to Anthony at the far post but, with the goal at his mercy and Dieng stranded, he scooped the ball wide of the target.

QPR boss Mark Warburton made an attacking double substitution with 20 minutes remaining, sending on Albert Adomah and striker Andre Gray.

Veteran wideman Adomah caused Scott Parker’s side some problems on the right flank as the hosts pushed forward in search of an equaliser.

However, Rangers struggled to create clear-cut chances and their defeat means they remain seventh in the table.

They missed Ilias Chair in the second half after the playmaker, who is due to join the Morocco squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, was withdrawn at half-time having suffered a knock.

Bournemouth remained a threat on the counter-attack and Dieng produced late saves to deny Solanke and Ryan Christie.

There were bad-tempered scenes in stoppage time when players from both teams became involved in a melee after Solanke tangled with Yoann Barbet. Dozzell’s involvement in it resulted in him being given a second yellow card.

