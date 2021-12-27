Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bath’s Premiership Rugby Cup tie against Exeter postponed due to absences

By Press Association
December 27 2021, 8.08pm
Bath’s Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Exeter on December 29 has been cancelled (Steven Paston/PA)
Bath's Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Exeter on December 29 has been cancelled (Steven Paston/PA)

Bath’s Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Exeter on December 29 has been cancelled due to a combination of coronavirus issues and injuries leaving Bath without enough front row forwards to fulfil the fixture.

A statement from the Somerset club said Premiership Rugby would determine the points allocation for the cancelled game over the coming days, while their league clash with London Irish on January 3 is unaffected.

“It is with regret we share that our Round 3 Premiership Rugby Cup fixture against Exeter Chiefs scheduled for Wednesday 29 December at the Rec cannot go ahead safely,” read a statement on bathrugby.com.

“We have worked hard to find a solution, including sourcing additional players; however, a combination of Covid-related player absences and existing injuries means an insufficient number of front row forwards are available to fulfil a matchday 23.

“Furthermore, there is not enough time to add any further players to our squad who we can be confident are Covid free, and with a Gallagher Premiership fixture scheduled within the next seven days, the safety of our wider squad and staff must be paramount.

“Therefore, our fixture has been cancelled. Premiership Rugby will determine the points allocation for this fixture over the coming days in line with the Premiership Rugby Cup regulations.

“Our Gallagher Premiership game against London Irish on Monday 3 January remains unaffected.”

A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said: “Our priority is the health and safety of everyone involved with Bath Rugby and Exeter Chiefs and we will give the clubs any support they need. We wish everyone affected a full and speedy recovery.

“Neither Premiership Rugby nor the club will be naming any of the players or staff involved and we’d ask everyone to respect their privacy.”

