Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

David Moyes hopes West Ham can cope without Declan Rice

By Press Association
December 27 2021, 10.30pm
Declan Rice will be missing against Watford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Declan Rice will be missing against Watford (Martin Rickett/PA)

David Moyes has called on West Ham to prove they can cope without Declan Rice when they head to Watford in the Premier League.

The Hammers will be missing their star man at Vicarage Road through suspension after he collected a fifth booking of the season against Southampton.

“He’s been a huge part of how we play and what we’ve done,” said Hammers boss Moyes.

“If you look back to last year we lost a couple of big games without him. He’s really important, he’s a big member of the team here, but we knew he was only one booking away and it’s happened.”

Injuries are also hurting West Ham with defenders Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna and Aaron Cresswell all sidelined.

The Hammers looked weary as they slipped to a 3-2 home defeat to Southampton and Moyes needs to pick his players up to face a Hornets side who have not had a match since December 10.

“I’m hoping we can go again, and to get the players ready,” added the Scot. “It’s a difficult time for the players who are playing but I hope we can get them all fit and ready to play. And I’m obviously hoping we can improve the performances as well.

“Recovery is huge. But one day in football isn’t enough and that’s where the unfairness comes.

“You have to remember Watford haven’t played for about 18 days. I don’t know if that lies easy with me. But that’s what we have to do.”

The Hammers have slipped to sixth in the table after a run of just one win in seven matches, and Moyes knows they risk undermining all their hard work over the first half of the season.

“I think the standards have been good. We’d like to get back to normal and get players more consistent,” he said.

“Last season, coming into January and February we got stronger so I’ve got that on my mind. We don’t want to give games up cheaply and we have to do better than against Southampton.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier