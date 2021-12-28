Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England collapse as Australia take series – day three of the third Ashes Test

By Press Association
December 28 2021, 5.06am Updated: December 28 2021, 2.30pm
Australia were celebrating another memorable Ashes victory after condemning a shambolic England to the latest defeat in an excruciating tour (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Australia were celebrating another memorable Ashes victory after condemning a shambolic England to the latest defeat in an excruciating tour.

England arrived on the third morning in Melbourne with little more than pride to play for but came nowhere near to saving face. They went from 31 for four overnight to 68 all out, to lose the Boxing Day Test by an innings and 14 runs.

Joe Root’s side looked down and out as they came and went in a procession and, at 3-0 down, look ripe for a whitewash.

Double-digit disappointment

  • 45 (Sydney, 1887)
  • 61 (Melbourne, 1902)
  • 61 (Melbourne, 1904)
  • 65 (Sydney, 1895)
  • 68 (Melbourne, 2021)

Pick of the pics

Cameron Green celebrates dismissing James Anderson, the moment that sealed Australia's Ashes triumph.
England’s duck hunt

Great Scott

Scott Boland posing with the Mullagh Medal.
Scott Boland posing with the Mullagh Medal (Jason O’Brien/PA)

When Scott Boland earned his Baggy Green this week he became just the fourth Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket, and the second man after Jason Gillespie. After taking his first wicket, the 32-year-old Victorian spoke about the important of inspiring youngsters in that part of the community and what better way than by turning in astonishing figures of six wickets for seven runs? That was enough to earn him the second ever Johnny Mullagh Medal – named after the renowned 19th century Indigenous cricketer. Even English fans could hardly begrudge him the broad smile he wore as he collected his prize.

Tweet of the day

Relations between the sides have been unusually good natured, inspired perhaps by the temperate characters of rival captains Joe Root and Pat Cummins. But Damien Martyn, a veteran of more bitter battles over the urn, showed there was still plenty of mongrel among the past players.

Root’s genius year goes uncelebrated

  • 1,788 - Mohammad Yousuf (Pak, 2006)
  • 1,710 - Viv Richards (WI, 1976)
  • 1,708 - Joe Root (Eng, 2021)

The England captain has been in wonderful touch with the bat in 2021, scoring six centuries (and two doubles) while averaging 63.25 in a team that has hit the skids. He even came close to a record many thought was untouchable. He ends up taking bronze medal position in the all-time list but will probably remember the pain of defeat more than his personal success.

Australia celebrates, England commiserates

Australia enjoyed their Ashes victory at the MCG.
Australia enjoyed their Ashes victory at the MCG (Jason O’Brien/PA)

While England made a hasty retreat for the pavilion after the formalities were over, Australia took the chance to enjoy their afternoon off. Once the crowds had dissipated and the presentations were made, the squad, coaches and attending family members made their way back on to the MCG outfield for an impromptu celebration. Beer and wine were enjoyed, commemorative pictures were taken, children played with bats and balls and a speaker blasted out a feelgood playlist including Bruce Springsteen’s Glory Days, A Ha’s Take On Me and Bryan Adams’ Summer of ’69.

The losing habit

